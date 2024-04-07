Malkin scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

After lighting the lamp twice in the second period, Malkin set up Michael Bunting's game-winner with a slick bit of stickwork, as he tipped an Erik Karlsson point shot across the front of the net, giving Michael Bunting a wide-open cage. Malkin has four multi-point performances in the last nine games, piling up six goals and 11 points over that stretch, and with Saturday's tallies he's recorded the 12th 25-goal campaign of his career.