Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Three-point night in Jersey

Malkin scored two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

It was the rare game in which Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet, but Malkin more than picked up the slack. The 33-year-old has a five-game point streak going during which he's racked up four goals and 11 points, and on the season Malkin is now up to 25 goals -- the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark -- and 74 points through 55 games.