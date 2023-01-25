Malkin scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one also coming with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Panthers.

After helping set up Rickard Rakell midway through the first period, Malkin blasted home his own tally late in the third before setting up Kris Letang for the OT winner. Malkin has been running hot and cold lately, posting four multi-point performances and four goose eggs in his last eight games, and on the season the 36-year-old has 17 goals and 47 points through 47 contests.