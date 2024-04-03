Malkin scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

All three points came in the third period, as the Penguins rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Malkin has two two-goal performances in the last four games, and he sits one point short of 60 on the season -- a mark he's reached 12 times in his career already. While he would need a massive finish to the 2023-24 campaign to get there, the 37-year-old now sits six goals away from becoming the 48th player in NHL history with 500 career goals.