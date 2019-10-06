Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Trips into boards

Malkin headed off to the locker room with an undisclosed injury after tripping into the boards Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin is no stranger to injuries, but hopefully this one isn't too serious. Expect an update on his status prior to Pittsburgh's next game Tuesday against the Jets if Malkin doesn't return to this one.

