Malkin delivered two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Malkin set up both of Justin Brazeau's goals -- a perfect backhander in the first period and an empty-netter in the final frame with 2:12 left in the game. Malkin might be past his prime, but the veteran center remains a productive player even if he's not the first-line center he was during his prime years. Malkin recorded 16 goals and 34 assists across 68 regular-season contests in 2024-25.