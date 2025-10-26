Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin pocketed two assists in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 39-year-old center extended his point streak to six games with the performance, but Malkin was also the goat on the night as he was the only skater to misfire during a three-round shootout, with his shot from the slot sailing high over Elvis Merzlikins' glove. Malkin has had a dazzling start to his 20th NHL campaign, racking up two goals and 14 points in nine contests, including one goal and four assists on the power play.
