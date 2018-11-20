Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers in OT loss to Sabres

Malkin picked up two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

It's his third straight game with two helpers, but his eighth straight without lighting the lamp. Despite the goal-scoring slump, Malkin still has seven goals and 27 points through 19 games, putting him on pace to hit the century mark for the first time since 2011-12.

