Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers in OT loss to Sabres
Malkin picked up two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.
It's his third straight game with two helpers, but his eighth straight without lighting the lamp. Despite the goal-scoring slump, Malkin still has seven goals and 27 points through 19 games, putting him on pace to hit the century mark for the first time since 2011-12.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Getting assists but in goal slump•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Snags two assists•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't face suspension•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ejected for head shot•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goal in three straight•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Averaging two points per game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...