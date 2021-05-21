Malkin (knee) registered a pair of assists and two shots in a 5-4 win over the Islanders in Game 3 on Thursday. He also had a pair of blocks and one hit.

Malkin was in the lineup for the first time in the series and figured in on goals by Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter, the latter coming on the play. After having missed parts of the last six contests, Malkin logged just over 12 minutes of ice time in his return and took nine faceoffs (4-5). It goes without saying what a healthy and productive Malkin would mean to Pittsburgh's playoff hopes.