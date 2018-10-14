Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more helpers
Malkin set up two goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
He couldn't beat Antti Niemi in the shootout. Malkin has eight points in four games, but hasn't scored a goal since opening night. The snipes will come. Be patient.
