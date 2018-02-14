Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in win over Sens
Malkin scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
Malkin now has found the scoresheet in seven of his past eight games for 10 tallies, six helpers and five multi-point showings. He's up to an elite 1.83 goals, 3.84 points and 9.88 shots per 60 minutes, and barring injury, there's no reason to expect Malkin to slow down.
