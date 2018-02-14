Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two more points in win over Sens

Malkin scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Malkin now has found the scoresheet in seven of his past eight games for 10 tallies, six helpers and five multi-point showings. He's up to an elite 1.83 goals, 3.84 points and 9.88 shots per 60 minutes, and barring injury, there's no reason to expect Malkin to slow down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories