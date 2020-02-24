Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point effort against Caps
Malkin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
His third-period goal was a thing of beauty, but it was the only offense the Pens could muster in a frame otherwise dominated by the opposition. Malkin has five goals and nine points through nine games in February, and even having missed a total of 14 games so far this season, he appears on his way to his fourth straight 70-point campaign.
