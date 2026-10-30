Malkin notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

The 40-year-old missed the Penguins' prior game with an illness, but Malkin looked 100 percent in his return as he helped set up tallies by Erik Karlsson in the second period and Ben Kindel late in the third, the latter of which appeared to be the game-winner until the Mammoth tied it up with one second left on the clock. Malkin hasn't yet announced a decision on whether this will be his last NHL season, but he certainly looks like he's got plenty left in the tank, delivering six goals and 11 points in his first 12 games of 2026-27.