Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
The Penguins' second line of Malkin, Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau continues to be a force, combining for two goals and five points Monday. Malkin has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight contests, with multi-point performances in four of them, and through 10 games he's erupted for three goals and 16 points.
