Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point night powers win

Malkin tallied a goal and assist in Saturday's win over the Sabres.

And with that, Malkin in back at a point-per-game pace. Unfortunately, he's injury prone, so he's a fantasy risk. But when he's in the lineup, Malkin is one of the league's best. Make sure he's active.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories