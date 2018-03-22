Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point performance Wednesday

Malkin scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

The helper came on the power play, and Malkin now has a career-high 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) with the man advantage on the season. The 31-year-old is having his best overall campaign since 2011-12, scoring 41 goals and 91 points through 70 games, and he's not slowing down for the stretch run -- Malkin has nine goals and 25 points in his last 15 contests.