Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two points in Wednesday's win

Malkin scored a goal and a power-play assist while adding three shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 31-year-old has avoided serious injury this season and parlayed that improved health into a career resurgence -- his 38 goals and 84 points are already his best totals since his 50-goal, 109-point campaign in 2011-12. Malkin's been nearly unstoppable since the beginning of February, piling up 12 goals and 29 points in 16 games, and as long as he remains locked in, the Pens will be hard to knock out of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.