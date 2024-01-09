Malkin tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Flyers.
Malkin set up Rickard Rakell's power-play tally 45 seconds into the first period before closing the scoring in the third, beating Carter Hart with a wrister to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 4-1. The goal was Malkin's first in five games, though he now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last 10 contests. Overall, the 37-year-old winger is up to 15 goals and 35 points through 39 games this season.
