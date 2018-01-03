Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two power-play assists Tuesday
Malkin chipped in two power-play helpers in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Malkin assisted on power-play goals by Phil Kessel and Jamie Oleksiak. The Russian veteran has five goals and five assists over his past eight contests, with six of those 10 points coming on the man advantage.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Leads way against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers power-play marker•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point night powers win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers apple in return•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...