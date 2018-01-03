Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two power-play assists Tuesday

Malkin chipped in two power-play helpers in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Malkin assisted on power-play goals by Phil Kessel and Jamie Oleksiak. The Russian veteran has five goals and five assists over his past eight contests, with six of those 10 points coming on the man advantage.

