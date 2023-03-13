Malkin collected two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

After having a hand in Rikard Rakell's first-period tally, Malkin set up Kris Letang for the OT winner. Malkin extended his current point streak to five games, and over his last 12 contests he's piled up four goals and 16 points -- reaching 70 points on the season in the process, a mark the 36-year-old hasn't been healthy enough to reach since 2019-20.