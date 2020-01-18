Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two PP helpers against Wings

Malkin picked up two power-play assists in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

He got the primary helper on both goals, including Sidney Crosby's game-winner. Malkin has produced multi-point efforts in four of his last five games, and since missing two contests in mid-December with an illness he's been the one making opposition goalies feel sick, racking up seven goals and 22 points in the last 15 games.