Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two PP helpers against Wings
Malkin picked up two power-play assists in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.
He got the primary helper on both goals, including Sidney Crosby's game-winner. Malkin has produced multi-point efforts in four of his last five games, and since missing two contests in mid-December with an illness he's been the one making opposition goalies feel sick, racking up seven goals and 22 points in the last 15 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers three points•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pair of helpers on power play•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: One of each versus Avs•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Second straight three-point game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eight game, 13-point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.