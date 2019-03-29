Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Friday

Malkin (upper body) took to the ice Friday, but won't be in the lineup versus Nashville, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

The fact that Malkin has yet to join his teammates for practice should start to worry fantasy owners and fans alike with the playoffs just around the corner. The Russian center will have four more regular-season contests to try to draw back into the lineup. Once given the all-clear, the 32-year-old will slot back in as Phil Kessel's center and rejoin the top power-play unit.