Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Saturday
Malkin (upper body) won't be in action versus the Lightning on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malkin joined the team on its three-game road trip with the expectation he would be able to play at some point, which just leaves Monday's clash with the Flyers. It would be a poignant return for the Russian to jump back into the lineup versus the Pens' in-state rivals. Matt Cullen figures to continue holding down the second-line center spot until Geno is given the all-clear to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...