Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Saturday

Malkin (upper body) won't be in action versus the Lightning on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin joined the team on its three-game road trip with the expectation he would be able to play at some point, which just leaves Monday's clash with the Flyers. It would be a poignant return for the Russian to jump back into the lineup versus the Pens' in-state rivals. Matt Cullen figures to continue holding down the second-line center spot until Geno is given the all-clear to play.