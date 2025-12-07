Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin (upper body) won't play against Dallas on Sunday.
Malkin is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has accounted for eight goals, 29 points and 66 shots on net over 26 appearances this season. Malkin will be a challenging player to replace in the lineup. However, the Penguins will get Justin Brazeau (upper body) and Noel Acciari (upper body) back in Sunday's matchup against the Stars.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Big game puts him in record book•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Philly•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets PP goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Finds twine in shutout win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Pots goal Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point effort in win•