Malkin (upper body) won't play against Dallas on Sunday.

Malkin is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has accounted for eight goals, 29 points and 66 shots on net over 26 appearances this season. Malkin will be a challenging player to replace in the lineup. However, the Penguins will get Justin Brazeau (upper body) and Noel Acciari (upper body) back in Sunday's matchup against the Stars.