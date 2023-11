Malkin missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin won't have much time to get back to 100 percent before the Devils come to town Thursday. It's been a tremendous start to the season rot he world-class center, having racked up eight goals and nine assists, including six power-play points, in 14 games. If Malkin were to miss out versus New Jersey, Lars Eller would likely step into his spot on the second line.