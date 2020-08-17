Malkin had surgery on his left elbow, the team announced Monday, and is expected to recover in 3-4 weeks.

This will likely be an aha moment for the Penguins' faithful considering Malkin registered just one point in four games against the Canadiens and looked nothing like the regular-season version of himself. The Russian center racked up 25 goals and 74 points in 55 games this year and likely would have pushed for the 30-goal mark were it not for the league going on hiatus. With next season not expected to start until December, Malkin will have plenty of time to recover and should be back to 100 percent well ahead of training camp.