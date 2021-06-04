Malkin underwent successful knee surgery and is not expected to be ready for training camp.
Malkin missed 23 games with a lower-body injury and an additional two playoff games with a knee issue. Despite the injury, he scored five points in four postseason appearances before the Penguins were eliminated. However, the team believes that he'll be out at least through September's training camp.
