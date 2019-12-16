Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Malkin (illness) practiced Monday but is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
It's a positive sign that Malkin was able to get on the ice, but since the Penguins rarely host morning skates, the final verdict on his status may not be revealed until the team takes warmups ahead of Tuesday's 9:00 p.m. ET puck drop. If Malkin's able to suit up, he'll immediately reclaim his No. 1 center spot at even strength and the power play.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will miss second straight game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Sid-less domination continues•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies key goal•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point binge Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.