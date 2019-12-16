Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will be game-time call Tuesday

Malkin (illness) practiced Monday but is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Flames, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

It's a positive sign that Malkin was able to get on the ice, but since the Penguins rarely host morning skates, the final verdict on his status may not be revealed until the team takes warmups ahead of Tuesday's 9:00 p.m. ET puck drop. If Malkin's able to suit up, he'll immediately reclaim his No. 1 center spot at even strength and the power play.