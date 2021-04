Malkin (lower body) will skate on his own Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin hasn't laced up the skates since suffering this injury March 16, so this is a key next step in his recovery. The 34-year-old center isn't traveling with the Penguins on their four-game road trip to New York and New Jersey, so his next opportunity to play is April 15 against the Flyers. He'll remain on long-term injured reserve until he gains clearance.