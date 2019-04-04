Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will face Red Wings

Malkin (upper body) will play in Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

Malkin was a game-time call heading into the contest, but it now appears that he will slot into the second line with Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel as his wingers. Kris Letang (upper body) will also slot back into the lineup after also being a game-time decision, a great sign for a Pittsburgh team trying to wrap up a playoff spot. With Malkin back in the lineup, it seems Matt Cullen will lose his spot among the forward lines.