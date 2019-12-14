Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will miss second straight game

Malkin (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The Penguins will be without their top two centers -- Sidney Crosby (sports hernia) remains on IR -- while Malkin misses a second straight game. Either Teddy Blueger or Jared McCann is expected to center the top line, and Joseph Blandisi will slot into the lineup.