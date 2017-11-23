Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will not play Friday

Malkin (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bruins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It seemed unlikely that Malkin was going to be with the team Friday after he wasn't seen on the ice for practice Thursday morning. Coach Mike Sullivan would not rule Malkin out for Saturday's matchup with the Lightning, so expect another update to come Saturday regarding his health.

