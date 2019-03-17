Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will not play Sunday

Malkin (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's contest against Philadelphia, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin took a big cross-check against the Blues on Saturday that apparently had a lingering effect. The 6-foot-3 Russian should be considered day-to-day until a further update is available.

