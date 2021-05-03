Malkin (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Flyers on Monday.

Malkin makes his return following a 23-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body issue. In addition to jumping onto the Penguins' second line with Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen on the second line, the Russian center is poised to retake his spot on the No. 1 power play. Prior to getting hurt, Malkin was riding an eight-game point streak during which he racked up four goals and eight assists, including four power-play points.