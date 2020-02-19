Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will travel with team
Malkin (illness) will make the trip to Toronto for Thursday's clash with the Maple Leafs, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Malkin was a surprise scratch ahead of Tuesday's home game with Toronto due to his illness and missed Wednesday's practice session. If the Russian isn't able to suit up Thursday, Jared McCann figures to remain in the second-line center role.
