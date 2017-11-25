Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Will watch from press box Saturday

Malkin (upper body) won't play Saturday night against the Lightning.

This will be Malkin's third consecutive game on the sidelines, and the Penguins have dropped their last two contests without him. Jake Guentzel will continue to play on the Penguins' power play, while Riley Sheahan slots into a top-six role. Head coach Mike Sullivan reported that Malkin has been skating, which is a good sign with a game against division-rival Philadelphia on Monday night.