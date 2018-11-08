Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't face suspension

Malkin won't face any additional punishment from the league for his hit on T.J. Oshie on Wednesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Malkin appeared to be bracing himself for a potential hit from Oshie, which likely factored into the league's decision not to levy an additional fine or suspension on the Russian winger. After a strong start to the year, Malkin is bogged down in a three-game pointless streak and has seen preferred linemate Phil Kessel bumped down to the third line in an attempt to shake things up.