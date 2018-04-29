Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't play in Game 2

Malkin (lower body) is out for Game 2 versus the Capitals on Sunday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This will be the third straight game the Penguins will be without their star center, but coach Mike Sullivan said he could play Game 3 on Tuesday. Malkin's absence will allow Carter Rowney to work as the fourth-line center, but it severely inhibits the Penguins' center depth. Malkin compiled three goals and five points through five games in the conference quarterfinals, while Rowney had just five points in 44 regular-season contests.