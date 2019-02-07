Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Won't play Thursday
Malkin (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash with Florida, Alain Poupart of NHL.com reports.
Malkin -- who will be relegated to the press box for a fourth straight game due to his upper-body issue -- is at least traveling with the team, which leaves open the door for him to play either Saturday or Monday versus the Lightning or Flyers, respectively. With the Russian unavailable, Matt Cullen will slot into the second-line center role, in order to move Nick Bjugstad up to the first line with Sidney Crosby.
