Penguins' Filip Hallander: Adds depth to Pittsburgh system
Hallander was drafted 58th overall by the Penguins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Hallander is what the scouting community refers to a 'tweener'. He doesn't have the natural offensive ability to fill a top-six role, but he doesn't project as a pure shutdown center, either. He struggles to create offense on his own due to a lack of speed, but Hallander possesses the smarts to play alongside better offensive players. The Penguins hope the situation will sort itself out in the coming years. Hallander figures to spend another couple seasons developing in his native Sweden.
