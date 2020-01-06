Penguins' Filip Hallander: Back in action

Hallander (leg) has returned to the ice and registered an assist in Lulea HF's clash with Linkoping on Saturday.

Hallander is already back adding to his point total after his extended absence due to his leg injury. The 19-year-old was drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft and could be tasked with making the move to North America next season, though he would likely spend a chunk of time in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.