Hallander logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Hallander's first NHL helper came on Harrison Brunicke's first goal at 5:41 of the second period. The 25-year-old Hallander spent the last two seasons in Sweden after a pair of campaigns in the AHL, but he's getting a look early in 2025-26. He'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes and could rotate in and out of the lineup at times.