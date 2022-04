Hallander was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Monday.

The Penguins are dealing with several injured forwards so Hallander could make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Avalanche. The 21-year-old forward was selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, was traded to the Maple Leafs prior to the 2020-21 campaign, and was sent back to the Penguins last offseason. He's tallied 10 goals and 23 points through 52 games in his first AHL season.