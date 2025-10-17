Hallander scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hallander scored his first NHL goal, and it was a big one. He tallied at 6:50 of the third period while the Penguins were shorthanded, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old has contributed two points with six shots and a plus-1 rating across four appearances this season. While he's not standing out all that much, he's doing enough to maintain a place in the Penguins' bottom six.