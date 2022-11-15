Hallander (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against Toronto.

Hallander missed Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal because of an illness and now he might be kept out of the lineup for a second straight game due to a separate issue. Hallander has no points in two games this season. If it's determined that he can't play Tuesday then Kasperi Kapanen should stay in the lineup.

