Penguins' Filip Hallander: Goes on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hallander (blood clot in leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Hallander is facing a long-term absence of at least three months. He has one goal and three assists in 13 games this season. Pittsburgh activated Kevin Hayes (upper body) off injured reserve in a corresponding move.
