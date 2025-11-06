Penguins' Filip Hallander: Injured at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hallander suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hallander's status for Thursday's home tilt versus Washington is up in the air, though the Penguins did recall Joona Koppanen from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. Hallander has a goal and three assists in 13 games this season, averaging 13:09 of ice time.
