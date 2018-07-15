Penguins' Filip Hallander: Inks deal with Pittsburgh

Hallander signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward was selected with the 58th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and will continue to develop in the Swedish Hockey League for the 2018-19 season. Hallander is still several years away from being an NHL-ready prospect.

