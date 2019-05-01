Penguins' Filip Hallander: Loaned overseas

Hallander will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan playing for Lulea HF (SHL).

Hallander remains under contract with the Penguins through 2020-21, so there is still a chance he will eventually play for Pittsburgh after being drafted by the club in the 58th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The center notched seven goals and 14 assists in 45 games with Timra IK (SHL) last season.