Penguins' Filip Hallander: Loaned overseas
Hallander will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan playing for Lulea HF (SHL).
Hallander remains under contract with the Penguins through 2020-21, so there is still a chance he will eventually play for Pittsburgh after being drafted by the club in the 58th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The center notched seven goals and 14 assists in 45 games with Timra IK (SHL) last season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...