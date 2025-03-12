Hallander finished second in the Swedish Hockey League with 53 points this season, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Wednesday.
Hallander has played in three NHL games over his career, with the most recent outing coming back in 2022-23. Selected by the Pens in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old center excelled in Sweden this year, which could convince Pittsburgh to bring him back from overseas.
